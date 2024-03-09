First Foundation Advisors Increases Stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

First Foundation Advisors grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,678 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,568 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,548,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 20,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,343,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

NYSE NVO traded down $2.85 on Friday, hitting $133.07. The company had a trading volume of 12,765,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,439,499. The company has a market capitalization of $597.16 billion, a PE ratio of 49.19, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $115.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $67.66 and a 12-month high of $138.28.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 90.36%. The company had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.14 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.664 per share. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is presently 22.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on NVO. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.25.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

