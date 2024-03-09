First Foundation Advisors Has $460,000 Stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

First Foundation Advisors raised its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Free Report) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,224 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NUSC. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 187.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $392,000.

Get Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.43. 127,547 shares of the company traded hands. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $24.96 and a 1-year high of $29.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.13.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.