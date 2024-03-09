First Foundation Advisors Has $439,000 Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

First Foundation Advisors boosted its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Republic Services were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Republic Services by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Republic Services during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in Republic Services during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Republic Services

In other Republic Services news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 5,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.10, for a total value of $1,002,608.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,669,303.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Republic Services Price Performance

Shares of RSG stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $184.19. 816,062 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,265,269. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.58 and a fifty-two week high of $192.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $174.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.05. The company has a market cap of $57.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.13. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Republic Services’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $182.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.92.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

