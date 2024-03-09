First Foundation Advisors Has $423,000 Stock Holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG)

First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG – Free Report) by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,539 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,360 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors owned approximately 0.12% of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 4,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. WealthSpring Partners LLC grew its position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. WealthSpring Partners LLC now owns 11,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period.

Get Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

NUMG traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.91. 43,569 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $417.15 million, a P/E ratio of 31.07 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.50 and its 200 day moving average is $39.58. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $31.52.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NUMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Mid Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of mid-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. NUMG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.