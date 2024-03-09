First Foundation Advisors Cuts Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

First Foundation Advisors lowered its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,875 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 717 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Target were worth $760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TGT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 6.9% during the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,907 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. American Trust boosted its stake in Target by 4.1% in the third quarter. American Trust now owns 23,864 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its stake in Target by 98.8% in the third quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 1,012 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Target by 13.5% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,896 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 1.0% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 20,503 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,267,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TGT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Target from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Target from $157.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Target from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Target from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.38.

Target Price Performance

Shares of TGT traded down $1.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $169.72. 3,362,621 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,683,663. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.58. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $102.93 and a 52-week high of $175.53. The company has a market cap of $78.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.13.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.57. Target had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 33.41%. The business had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.27%.

Target Company Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.