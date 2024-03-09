First Foundation Advisors Acquires Shares of 11,506 Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

First Foundation Advisors acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 45,200.0% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 135.1% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHG traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,894,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,548,387. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.35. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $58.40 and a 1-year high of $93.18. The company has a market capitalization of $23.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

