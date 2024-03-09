First Foundation Advisors Acquires 3,047 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

First Foundation Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,296 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 321,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,743,000 after acquiring an additional 11,101 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 131,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,693,000 after acquiring an additional 12,381 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $466,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 578.8% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 763,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,325,000 after acquiring an additional 651,403 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $79.27. The company had a trading volume of 496,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,251. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $65.74 and a 1 year high of $79.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.74 and a 200-day moving average of $72.58.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.918 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

