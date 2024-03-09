First Citizens National Bank of Upper Sandusky (OTCMKTS:FSDK) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Shares of The First Citizens National Bank of Upper Sandusky (OTCMKTS:FSDK – Get Free Report) traded down 2.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $66.00 and last traded at $66.00. 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.00.

First Citizens National Bank of Upper Sandusky Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.96 and a 200 day moving average of $68.00.

About First Citizens National Bank of Upper Sandusky

(Get Free Report)

The First Citizens National Bank of Upper Sandusky provides personal and business banking products and services. The company offers checking, savings, money market, certificates of deposit, health savings, and individual retirement accounts; and home mortgage loans, home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, auto loans, cash reserve loans, personal loans, and business and agriculture loans, as well as credit and debit cards.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens National Bank of Upper Sandusky Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens National Bank of Upper Sandusky and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.