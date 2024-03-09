First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.25.

FAF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on First American Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on First American Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded First American Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on First American Financial from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FAF. Beacon Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in First American Financial by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 46,827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in First American Financial by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 42,367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 242,343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,617,000 after acquiring an additional 5,589 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 97,413 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,277,000 after acquiring an additional 43,141 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FAF opened at $55.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 1.27. First American Financial has a 1 year low of $49.55 and a 1 year high of $65.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.62.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First American Financial will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. First American Financial’s payout ratio is 101.92%.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

