FineMark National Bank & Trust Sells 978 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

FineMark National Bank & Trust trimmed its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,227 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 978 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EW. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 260.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 270 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 108.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 14,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total transaction of $1,110,740.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,473,434.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 14,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total value of $1,110,740.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,473,434.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total value of $567,993.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,506,925.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 220,967 shares of company stock worth $17,740,350. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

NYSE:EW opened at $92.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.09 and a 200-day moving average of $74.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $60.57 and a twelve month high of $94.87.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.64. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 23.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.38.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

