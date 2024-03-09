FineMark National Bank & Trust Sells 420 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

FineMark National Bank & Trust lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 109,740.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,984,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,230,871,000 after buying an additional 84,907,111 shares during the period. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 24,305.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 7,372,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,382,000 after buying an additional 7,342,339 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $303,496,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 818,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $183,410,000 after purchasing an additional 9,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 776,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $188,525,000 after purchasing an additional 6,872 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWO opened at $268.52 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $203.42 and a 52-week high of $273.76. The firm has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $252.45 and its 200-day moving average is $236.47.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

