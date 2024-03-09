FineMark National Bank & Trust Sells 36,126 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

FineMark National Bank & Trust lessened its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 60.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,126 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schoolcraft Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Schoolcraft Capital LLC now owns 9,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Weik Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 12,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. HC Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 20,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of SCHF opened at $38.68 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $32.29 and a 12 month high of $38.97.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.