FineMark National Bank & Trust Sells 1,175 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

FineMark National Bank & Trust lessened its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,718 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Intel were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on INTC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.48.

Intel Stock Down 4.7 %

INTC opened at $44.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.13 and its 200 day moving average is $41.28. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.97 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.82, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.00.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The company had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 128.21%.

Insider Activity at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Further Reading

