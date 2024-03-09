FineMark National Bank & Trust Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,337 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 4,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,159,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,822,000 after buying an additional 115,989 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 17,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,285,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,232,000 after purchasing an additional 13,318 shares during the period.

Stock Down 0.3 %

VXF stock opened at $171.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.20. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a twelve month low of $131.02 and a twelve month high of $174.58. The firm has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

