FineMark National Bank & Trust Purchases 3,402 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,464 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,402 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 5,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 96.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,215,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,021,000 after acquiring an additional 4,526,199 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.3% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,576,000. Institutional investors own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. TD Cowen raised their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.25.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE NVO opened at $133.07 on Friday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $67.66 and a 12 month high of $138.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $597.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.19, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.21 and a 200-day moving average of $96.41.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 90.36% and a net margin of 36.03%. The company had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.14 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.664 per share. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is presently 22.92%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

