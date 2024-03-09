FineMark National Bank & Trust Increases Stock Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 20.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,038 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LCM Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 7,486 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 9,927 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Yum! Brands news, VP David Eric Russell sold 9,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.63, for a total transaction of $1,285,799.97. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,661 shares in the company, valued at $2,419,025.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP David Eric Russell sold 9,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.63, for a total value of $1,285,799.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,419,025.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.17, for a total value of $493,604.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,461,995.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,467 shares of company stock worth $2,264,717. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

YUM has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Yum! Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.94.

Yum! Brands Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:YUM opened at $139.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.05. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.53 and a 12-month high of $143.24.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.13). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 22.57% and a negative return on equity of 17.76%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. This is an increase from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is presently 47.94%.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Featured Stories

