FineMark National Bank & Trust Has $984,000 Stock Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 34.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 6,754 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.9% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,563,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,262,825,000 after acquiring an additional 995,107 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,329 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the second quarter worth approximately $244,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 17.1% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,091,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $188,514,000 after purchasing an additional 743,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 150.3% during the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,589,000 after buying an additional 106,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delta Air Lines

In other news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 71,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total transaction of $2,816,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 428,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,807,705.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DAL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.54.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $42.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.51. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.60 and a 12 month high of $49.81. The company has a market cap of $27.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.42.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 46.35% and a net margin of 7.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.59%.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

