FineMark National Bank & Trust Has $707,000 Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

FineMark National Bank & Trust lessened its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 216.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 3,077 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 499,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,355,000 after buying an additional 36,319 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,837,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,559,000 after buying an additional 185,200 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 119,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,128,000 after buying an additional 15,504 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 638.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 100,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,941,000 after buying an additional 87,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MBB opened at $92.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.89. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $85.28 and a 52-week high of $96.07.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.2921 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

