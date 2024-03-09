FineMark National Bank & Trust Has $495,000 Stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

FineMark National Bank & Trust lowered its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 407 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 89,231.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,145,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $395,142,000 after buying an additional 4,141,220 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $318,245,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,128,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $393,495,000 after buying an additional 1,030,730 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,134,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,079,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,553,000 after buying an additional 481,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ED shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.89.

Consolidated Edison Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $90.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.46 and a 52 week high of $100.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.79 and its 200 day moving average is $89.51. The company has a market cap of $31.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.35.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 17.19% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 46.24%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

