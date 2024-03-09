FineMark National Bank & Trust Grows Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,251 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in FedEx were worth $861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in FedEx by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 5,417 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,192 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 1,439 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $247.68 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $190.83 and a 1-year high of $285.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $245.20 and its 200-day moving average is $251.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.14 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.36 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 4.87%. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,638.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John W. Dietrich acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $252.02 per share, with a total value of $252,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,195,834.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on FedEx from $279.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Stephens cut their price target on FedEx from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com downgraded FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 11th. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their price objective on FedEx from $330.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Melius raised FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.56.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FDX

About FedEx

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.