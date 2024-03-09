FineMark National Bank & Trust Grows Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,035 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the second quarter valued at $1,983,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 345.6% during the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

DHI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on D.R. Horton from $143.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.65.

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $153.58 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.50 and a 12-month high of $157.93. The company has a market capitalization of $50.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $147.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.14. The company has a current ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.06). D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The company had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.63%.

In related news, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $185,589.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,103 shares in the company, valued at $780,759. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total transaction of $1,520,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,208 shares in the company, valued at $4,591,616. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $185,589.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,759. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,961 shares of company stock worth $1,956,007. 1.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

