FineMark National Bank & Trust Decreases Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

FineMark National Bank & Trust cut its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,661 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 338 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Target were worth $958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Target by 4.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,570,634 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,725,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,881 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Target by 95,980.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,762,865,000 after buying an additional 18,518,448 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Target by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,973,381 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,183,589,000 after buying an additional 2,343,668 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 1.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,443,280 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,110,515,000 after acquiring an additional 142,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 26.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,762,227 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $747,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Target from $125.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. HSBC raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Target from $157.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Target from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Target from $153.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.38.

Target Stock Down 1.1 %

Target stock opened at $169.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.91. Target Co. has a one year low of $102.93 and a one year high of $175.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.13.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.57. Target had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 33.41%. The firm had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.27%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

