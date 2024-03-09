Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Purchases 235,534 Shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 972.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 259,757 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 235,534 shares during the quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $9,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 102,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,992,000 after purchasing an additional 8,511 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 5,063 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 1st quarter worth $9,213,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 1st quarter worth $4,178,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,149,000.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:IFRA traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.86. The company had a trading volume of 151,783 shares. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.26.

About iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

