Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Purchases 16,443 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 1,340.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,670 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,443 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 94,186.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,850,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,783,000 after purchasing an additional 12,836,736 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $331,754,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 130,887.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,405,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403,064 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,071,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 578.8% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 763,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,325,000 after purchasing an additional 651,403 shares in the last quarter.

ESGD stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.27. 496,717 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,251. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.58. The company has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $65.74 and a twelve month high of $79.87.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.918 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

