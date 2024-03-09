Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 1,794.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,539 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,439 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $2,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,136,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,648,000 after purchasing an additional 8,377 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 12,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198 shares during the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 347,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,845,000 after buying an additional 24,539 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 641,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,478,000 after buying an additional 8,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 11,554 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAE traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.63. The company had a trading volume of 573,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,918. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.06. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $21.54 and a 52-week high of $24.85.

About Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

