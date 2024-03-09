Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Has $6.86 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 1,791.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 221,229 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 209,532 shares during the quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $6,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPDW. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 101.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 134.1% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.52. The stock had a trading volume of 4,588,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,322,249. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.55. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $29.39 and a 1-year high of $35.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

