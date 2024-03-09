Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Has $33.60 Million Stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 4,786.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 767,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 751,669 shares during the quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $33,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 132,032,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,780,399,000 after acquiring an additional 8,121,857 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the third quarter worth $157,270,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 92.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,043,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $133,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465,828 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1,693.6% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,239,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1,058.2% during the third quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 1,215,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,708 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.79. 917,848 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,938,424. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $42.06 and a twelve month high of $47.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.80.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.1453 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

