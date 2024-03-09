Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Has $30.10 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 997.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 228,373 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 207,563 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $30,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in QUAL. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 72.5% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,904,000. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,669,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $584,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1,247.2% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 86,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,356,000 after purchasing an additional 79,771 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of QUAL traded down $1.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $161.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,007,394 shares. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.40. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The firm has a market cap of $36.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.