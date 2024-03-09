Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Has $27.46 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 968.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 561,165 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 508,642 shares during the quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF worth $27,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 172.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 457.9% during the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000.

Shares of EFV traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.60. 1,294,660 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.73 and a 200-day moving average of $50.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

