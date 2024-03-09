Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Has $15.10 Million Stock Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 1,036.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 685,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 624,758 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF worth $15,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

BATS GOVT remained flat at $22.82 during mid-day trading on Friday. 5,100,390 shares of the company were exchanged. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.45.

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

