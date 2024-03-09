Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1,526.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,746 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $5,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,660,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $799,007,000 after buying an additional 591,368 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,451,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $599,794,000 after buying an additional 137,604 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $515,198,000 after buying an additional 3,032,521 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,637,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $276,956,000 after buying an additional 9,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,432,000 after buying an additional 821,773 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of GLD traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $201.63. The company had a trading volume of 13,540,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,730,775. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.26. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $168.30 and a 12-month high of $203.30.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

