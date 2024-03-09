Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Acquires 240,159 Shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (BATS:GSST)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (BATS:GSST – Free Report) by 1,107.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 261,851 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240,159 shares during the quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 2.26% of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF worth $13,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GSST. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 16,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 26,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GSST stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,715 shares. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.99.

The Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (GSST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE 3 Month T-Bill index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that seeks to provide current income with preservation of capital by investing in a broad range of USD-denominated ultra-short-term bonds.

