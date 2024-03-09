Financial Contrast: Yelp (NYSE:YELP) and American International (OTCMKTS:AMIH)

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) and American International (OTCMKTS:AMIH – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Yelp and American International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yelp 7.42% 14.06% 9.96% American International N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Yelp and American International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yelp 2 2 4 0 2.25 American International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Yelp presently has a consensus price target of $41.75, indicating a potential upside of 9.04%.

This table compares Yelp and American International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yelp $1.34 billion 1.96 $99.17 million $1.35 28.36 American International N/A N/A N/A ($0.21) N/A

Yelp has higher revenue and earnings than American International. American International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Yelp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.1% of Yelp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.0% of American International shares are held by institutional investors. 7.2% of Yelp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.3% of American International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Yelp beats American International on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yelp

Yelp Inc. operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services. It provides free and paid advertising products to businesses, which include cost-per-click advertising and multi-location Ad products, as well as enables businesses to deliver targeted advertising to large and high-intent audience; and business listing page products. The company also offers other services comprising Yelp Guest Manager, a subscription-based suite of front-of-house management tools for restaurants, nightlife and certain other venues, which include online reservations, a waitlist management solution that allows consumers to check wait times and join waitlists remotely, as well as through hostless kiosks, and seating and server rotation management tools; Yelp Knowledge program that offers business owners local analytics and insights through access to its historical data and other proprietary content; and Yelp Fusion, which offers free access to various basic information through publicly available APIs, and paid access to content and data for consumer-facing enterprise use. In addition, it provides content licensing, as well as allows third-party data providers to update and manage business listing information on behalf of businesses. Further, the company offers its products directly through its sales force; indirectly through partners; and online through its website and business app, as well as non-advertising partner arrangements. It has partnership with Grubhub for providing consumers with a service to place food orders for pickup and delivery. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in San Francisco, California.

About American International

American International Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as an investor, developer, and asset manager with various assets in the energy supply chain. Its portfolio includes cycle energy that owns and operates cycle oil, cycle services, and cycle technologies. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Electra, Texas.

