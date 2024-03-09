Financial Contrast: Ortho Regenerative Technologies (OTCMKTS:ORTIF) & Heart Test Laboratories (NASDAQ:HSCS)

Ortho Regenerative Technologies (OTCMKTS:ORTIF – Get Free Report) and Heart Test Laboratories (NASDAQ:HSCS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Ortho Regenerative Technologies has a beta of -1.16, meaning that its share price is 216% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Heart Test Laboratories has a beta of 3.44, meaning that its share price is 244% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ortho Regenerative Technologies and Heart Test Laboratories’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ortho Regenerative Technologies N/A N/A -269.68% Heart Test Laboratories N/A -4,601.51% -207.59%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ortho Regenerative Technologies N/A N/A -$3.93 million ($0.11) -1.78 Heart Test Laboratories N/A N/A -$6.35 million ($0.61) -0.20

This table compares Ortho Regenerative Technologies and Heart Test Laboratories’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Ortho Regenerative Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Heart Test Laboratories, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.7% of Heart Test Laboratories shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Heart Test Laboratories shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Ortho Regenerative Technologies and Heart Test Laboratories, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ortho Regenerative Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Heart Test Laboratories 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Heart Test Laboratories beats Ortho Regenerative Technologies on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ortho Regenerative Technologies

Ortho Regenerative Technologies Inc., an orthopaedic and sports medicine biologics company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutic soft tissue repair technologies to enhance the success rate of sports medicine surgeries in Canada. It develops Ortho-R, a formulation for rotator cuff repair; Ortho-M, a biopolymer for meniscus repair; Ortho-C, a biopolymer for articular cartilage repair; and Ortho-V, a biopolymer for osteoarthritis healing, as well as ORTHO-T, a biopolymer formulation for tendon healing and regeneration. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Kirkland, Canada.

About Heart Test Laboratories

Heart Test Laboratories, Inc., a medical technology company, provides cardiovascular diagnostic devices. The company offers MyoVista wavECG, a resting 12-lead electrocardiograph (ECG) to provide diagnostic information related to cardiac dysfunction, as well as conventional ECG information. It serves clinics, doctor's offices, urgent care centers, and hospitals. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Southlake, Texas.

