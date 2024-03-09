Financial Contrast: Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) & Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO)

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) and Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.2% of Fair Isaac shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.0% of Concentrix shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of Fair Isaac shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Concentrix shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Fair Isaac and Concentrix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fair Isaac 29.20% -57.80% 26.69% Concentrix 4.41% 18.31% 6.81%

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Fair Isaac has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Concentrix has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Fair Isaac and Concentrix, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fair Isaac 1 1 6 0 2.63 Concentrix 0 2 3 0 2.60

Fair Isaac currently has a consensus target price of $1,187.20, indicating a potential downside of 8.71%. Concentrix has a consensus target price of $124.20, indicating a potential upside of 88.73%. Given Concentrix’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Concentrix is more favorable than Fair Isaac.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Fair Isaac and Concentrix’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fair Isaac $1.51 billion 21.35 $429.38 million $17.89 72.69 Concentrix $7.11 billion 0.61 $313.84 million $5.77 11.41

Fair Isaac has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Concentrix. Concentrix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fair Isaac, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Fair Isaac beats Concentrix on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services. This segment also offers FICO Platform, a modular software offering designed to support advanced analytic and decision use cases, as well as stand-alone analytic and decisioning software that can be configured by customers to address a wide range of business use cases. The Scores segment provides business-to-business scoring solutions and services for consumers that give clients access to predictive credit and other scores that can be integrated into their transaction streams and decision-making processes, as well as business-to-consumer scoring solutions comprising myFICO.com subscription offerings. It offers FICO Customer Analytics, FICO Responsible AI, FICO Advisors, FICO Business Outcome Simulator, FICO Forecaster, FICO TRIAD Customer Manager, FICO Blaze Advisor, FICO Xpress Optimization, FICO Falcon Fraud Manager, FICO Analytics Workbench, FICO Data Orchestrator, FICO DMP Streaming, FICO Decision Optimizer, and FICO Strategy Director, as well as software implementation and configuration services. The company markets its products and services primarily through its direct sales organization and indirect channels, as well as online. The company was formerly known as Fair Isaac & Company, Inc. and changed its name to Fair Isaac Corporation in July 1992. Fair Isaac Corporation was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Bozeman, Montana.

About Concentrix

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; analytics and actionable insights; digital transformation services that design and engineer CX solutions to enable efficient customer self-service and build customer loyalty; customer engagement solutions and services that address the entirety of the customer lifecycle; AI technology that can intelligently act on customer intent to improve customer experience with non-human engagement; voice of the customer and analytics solutions to gather and analyze customer feedback to foster loyalty to, and growth with, clients; analytics and consulting solutions that synthesize data and provide professional insight to improve clients' customer experience strategies; vertical business process outsourcing (BPO) services; and back office BPO services that support clients in non-customer facing areas. The company's clients include technology and consumer electronics, retail, travel and e-commerce, communications and media, banking, financial services and insurance, healthcare, and others, as well as global IPOs, social brands, and banks. Concentrix Corporation was founded in 2004 and is based in Newark, California.

