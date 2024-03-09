FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) CFO Sells $87,321.48 in Stock

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 15,762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total value of $87,321.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 409,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,613.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

On Thursday, February 8th, Daniella Turenshine sold 4,201 shares of FIGS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $25,206.00.

On Friday, January 5th, Daniella Turenshine sold 4,201 shares of FIGS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total value of $25,542.08.

NYSE:FIGS opened at $5.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $953.20 million, a PE ratio of 51.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.50. FIGS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.95 and a 52-week high of $8.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.27.

FIGS ( NYSE:FIGS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. FIGS had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $144.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FIGS, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in FIGS by 321.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,075,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,377,000 after buying an additional 2,345,994 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in FIGS by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 3,560 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in FIGS in the 4th quarter valued at about $147,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in FIGS in the 4th quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of FIGS by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 119,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 6,091 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on FIGS from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on FIGS from $6.75 to $4.85 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Oppenheimer cut FIGS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut FIGS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.77.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwaer and non-scrubwear offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and other lifestyle apparel.

