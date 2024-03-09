Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO) Shares Acquired by Westside Investment Management Inc.

Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,330 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF were worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FDLO. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 688.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $202,000.

Get Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF alerts:

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Price Performance

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.20. 77,398 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,064. Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $44.59 and a 1 year high of $55.73. The firm has a market cap of $598.92 million, a P/E ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.79.

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (FDLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks selected for low volatility of returns and earnings. FDLO was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.