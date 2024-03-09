Felix The Sells 5,000 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Stock

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) SVP Felix The sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $136,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 293,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,018,901.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Felix The also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Unity Software alerts:

On Monday, February 26th, Felix The sold 4,374 shares of Unity Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $142,373.70.

Unity Software Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:U opened at $27.04 on Friday. Unity Software Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.20 and a 12 month high of $50.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.89). Unity Software had a negative net margin of 37.64% and a negative return on equity of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $609.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.50) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

U has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research lowered Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Unity Software from $50.00 to $33.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Unity Software from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Unity Software from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Unity Software from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unity Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.03.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Unity Software

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Unity Software by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 116,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,750,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Austin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Contour Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Unity Software by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 4,091,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790,326 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Unity Software by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 121,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,986,000 after acquiring an additional 4,857 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Unity Software by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,621,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,306,000 after acquiring an additional 268,498 shares during the period. 64.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unity Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.