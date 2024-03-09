Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Shares Sold by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas lowered its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 25.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $3,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 139,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,599,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 978,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,637,000 after acquiring an additional 71,126 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 409.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 114,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,421,000 after purchasing an additional 92,391 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 43,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,982,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 262,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,833,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

FRT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $110.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.60.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Price Performance

Federal Realty Investment Trust stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $102.17. The stock had a trading volume of 496,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,147. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.49, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $85.27 and a 1-year high of $107.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.22.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.88). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $291.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 155.71%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.