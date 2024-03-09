F&C Investment Trust (LON:FCIT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 4.50

F&C Investment Trust (LON:FCIT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, March 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) per share on Thursday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This is a positive change from F&C Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $3.40. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

F&C Investment Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

FCIT opened at GBX 980 ($12.44) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.13, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 3.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 968.08 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 916.55. F&C Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 825.67 ($10.48) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,000 ($12.69). The firm has a market capitalization of £4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,507.69 and a beta of 0.62.

Insider Activity at F&C Investment Trust

In other news, insider Beatrice Hollond purchased 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 988 ($12.54) per share, with a total value of £988 ($1,253.97). In related news, insider Beatrice Hollond acquired 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 988 ($12.54) per share, with a total value of £988 ($1,253.97). Also, insider Anuradha (Anu) Chugh bought 2,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 954 ($12.11) per share, for a total transaction of £19,881.36 ($25,233.35). Insiders have bought 2,194 shares of company stock valued at $2,096,306 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

F&C Investment Trust Company Profile

F&C Investment Trust PLC operates closed ended fund. Its objective is to secure long term growth in capital and income from an international investment portfolio. F&C Management Limited manages the investment portfolio of the company. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

