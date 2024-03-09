FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.58.

FBK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of FB Financial from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Hovde Group lowered shares of FB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $41.50 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th.

In related news, major shareholder James W. Ayers purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.29 per share, with a total value of $70,580.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,877,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $383,879,008.89. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, major shareholder James W. Ayers purchased 2,000 shares of FB Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.29 per share, for a total transaction of $70,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,877,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $383,879,008.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder James W. Ayers purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.91 per share, with a total value of $107,730.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,884,841 shares in the company, valued at $390,874,640.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $327,410. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in FB Financial by 570.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FB Financial during the third quarter valued at $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in FB Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Point72 Middle East FZE raised its position in FB Financial by 111.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE now owns 1,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FB Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors own 63.91% of the company’s stock.

FBK opened at $36.64 on Friday. FB Financial has a 1 year low of $24.34 and a 1 year high of $41.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.14.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $116.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.58 million. FB Financial had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 10.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FB Financial will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. This is a positive change from FB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. FB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 26.46%.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

