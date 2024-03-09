Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 510,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,134 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $27,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FAST. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 131.7% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its position in Fastenal by 184.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 78.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fastenal Stock Performance

NASDAQ FAST opened at $75.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $43.28 billion, a PE ratio of 37.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.05. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $50.30 and a twelve month high of $76.59.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 34.31%. Fastenal’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 77.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 19,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total value of $1,364,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,285. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 19,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total value of $1,364,255.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,940 shares in the company, valued at $417,285. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Lewis Soderberg sold 400 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $25,268.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,826.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,750 shares of company stock valued at $7,314,584. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on FAST. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Fastenal from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Fastenal from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.83.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

