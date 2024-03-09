Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Hits New 52-Week High at $43.81

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $43.81 and last traded at $43.67, with a volume of 51186 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.43.
Separately, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Experian from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th.
Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. The company collects, sorts, aggregates, and transforms data from various sources to provide a range of data-driven services.
