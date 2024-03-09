Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $149.29.

EXPE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Bank of America lowered Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $156.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 9th. Benchmark raised their price target on Expedia Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Expedia Group from $159.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, February 9th.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total transaction of $702,377.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,492,844.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.88, for a total transaction of $1,508,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 226,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,177,488.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,119 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total value of $702,377.99. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,492,844.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,119 shares of company stock worth $5,212,178. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ValueAct Holdings L.P. bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $645,346,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $334,632,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,058,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 187.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,921,028 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $375,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 166.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,192,706 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $130,470,000 after acquiring an additional 745,757 shares in the last quarter. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXPE stock opened at $135.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.86. Expedia Group has a 1 year low of $87.94 and a 1 year high of $160.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $143.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.97.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The online travel company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 35.79% and a net margin of 6.21%. On average, research analysts predict that Expedia Group will post 9.74 EPS for the current year.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

