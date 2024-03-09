Excelsior Mining (TSE:MIN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.12

Excelsior Mining Corp. (TSE:MIN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 19200 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Excelsior Mining Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.14 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.15. The stock has a market cap of C$37.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.85, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

About Excelsior Mining

(Get Free Report)

Excelsior Mining Corp. operates as a copper production company in the United States. The company owns and operates the Gunnison copper project located in Cochise County, Arizona. It also owns the Johnson Camp Mine; and the Peabody Sill and Strong and Harris copper-zinc-silver project located in Arizona.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Excelsior Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Excelsior Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.