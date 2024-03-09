European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Stock Price Down 4.6%

European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Free Report) traded down 4.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.35 and last traded at $14.61. 528,174 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 589,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.32.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on European Wax Center from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of European Wax Center in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.80.

The company has a market capitalization of $906.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.11.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in European Wax Center during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in European Wax Center during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in European Wax Center by 184.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in European Wax Center by 77.8% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in European Wax Center by 78.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the period. 74.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

European Wax Center, Inc operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. It offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

