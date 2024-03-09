Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Euro Tech Price Performance

Shares of CLWT opened at $1.41 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.52. Euro Tech has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $1.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Euro Tech

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Euro Tech stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.28% of Euro Tech at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

Euro Tech Company Profile

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited primarily distributes water treatment equipment, laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits and related supplies, and power generation equipment to commercial customers, and governmental agencies in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering.

