ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B (SMHB) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 11th

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:SMHB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 7th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0449 per share on Wednesday, March 20th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th.

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B Stock Up 0.8 %

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B stock opened at $6.30 on Friday. ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B has a 52 week low of $4.02 and a 52 week high of $7.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.27.

