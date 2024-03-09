ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (MVRL) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 11th

ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (NYSEARCA:MVRL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 7th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0633 per share on Wednesday, March 20th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th.
ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN Stock Up 0.7 %
MVRL stock opened at $17.52 on Friday. ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN has a one year low of $13.68 and a one year high of $21.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.86.
