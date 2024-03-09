Essex Financial Services Inc. Sells 556 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Essex Financial Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,454 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 556 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 94.1% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in Comcast in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $695,100,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CMCSA. Citigroup upped their price target on Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.67.

In related news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $5,289,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $42.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.98. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $34.63 and a 12-month high of $47.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $31.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.41 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.18%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

